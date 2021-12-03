Lowry leads 3-point barrage in Heat win over Pacers

By PHILLIP B. WILSON

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored a season-high 26 points with six 3-pointers and the short-handed Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 113-104. The Heat were missing four regulars, including leading scorer Jimmy Butler, but compensated with 16-of-34 shooting from 3-point range, compared to the Pacers’ 9 of 36. Heat forward Duncan Robinson scored a season-high 24 points and made four 3s. Tyler Herro had 18 points with three 3-pointers. Caris LeVert scored a season-high 27 points for the Pacers, who have lost four in a row.