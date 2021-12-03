No. 14 Utah beats No. 10 Oregon 38-10 for 1st Rose Bowl bid

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Devin Lloyd returned an interception for a touchdown, Cam Rising threw for another score and No. 14 Utah clinched the first Rose Bowl berth in school history with a 38-10 victory over No. 10 Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game. This game was a near carbon copy of the one in Salt Lake City two weeks ago when the Utes jumped out early and won 38-7. While that game all but ended the playoff hopes for Oregon, the rematch delivered coach Kyle Whittingham and the Utes the Rose Bowl prize they had been seeking since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.