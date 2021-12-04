Aparjods gives Latvia 1st men’s World Cup luge win

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia (AP) — Kristers Aparjods is the first Latvian to win a men’s World Cup luge race. He rallied in the second heat on Saturday for victory on the track built for the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Jonny Gustafson led the U.S. men with a 14th-place finish. Tucker West was 16th and Chris Mazdzer was 20th. In the doubles race, Andrei Bogdanov and Iurii Prokhorov of Russia had the fastest time in both heats and prevailed. Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman were 13th for the U.S.