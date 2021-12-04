No. 25 Seton Hall bench helps roll past DII Nyack 113-67

By MATT SUGAM

Associated Press

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — No. 25 Seton Hall had a trio come off the bench and combine for 66 points and lead the Pirates to a 113-67 victory over D-II Nyack. Substitutes Tyrese Samuel had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Jamir Harris had 23 points, and Tray Jackson had 21 points, seven rebounds, and three assists for Seton Hall. Nyack led by as many as six in the first half before the Pirates went on a 14-2 run. They led 48-33 at halftime.