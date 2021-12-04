No. 3 Cincinnati claims AAC crown, possible playoff spot

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jerome Ford rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns and Desmond Ridder threw three touchdown passes as No. 3 Cincinnati broke open a close game in the third quarter and rolled past No. 16 Houston 35-20 in the American Athletic Conference championship game. The Bearcats who are ranked No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, are in position to become the first non-Power 5 team to qualify. The final rankings will be announced Sunday. Cincinnati (12-0) which extended the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 27, scored three touchdowns in 7:22 to break open a one-point game.