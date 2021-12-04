Panthers find ways to rally again, top Blues 4-3 in shootout

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart and Anton Lundell scored in the shootout, and the Florida Panthers continued their string of comebacks by rallying from three one-goal deficits to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3. Maxim Mamin scored two goals and Reinhart added a goal for Florida. Lucas Carlsson and Anton Lundell each had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for the Panthers. Ville Husso made a career-best 48 saves for the Blues, who got goals from Brandon Saad, Logan Brown and Jake Walman. O’Reilly had two assists for St. Louis.