Rublev gives Russia 1-0 lead over Germany in Davis Cup semis

MADRID (AP) — Andrey Rublev has given Russia a 1-0 lead over Germany in their Davis Cup semifinals after beating Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-0 in Madrid. The fifth-ranked Rublev smashed in six aces to ease to a set advantage on the indoor hard court. Koepfer ceded breaks in his three service games of the second set as Rublev cruised to victory. Second-ranked Daniil Medvedev will look to seal the win for Russia in the best-of-three series later when he plays Jan-Lennard Struff. Croatia awaits the winner in Sunday’s final after beating Serbia on Friday.