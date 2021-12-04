Steelers LB T.J. Watt off COVID-19 list, eligible vs. Ravens

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated star linebacker T.J. Watt off the COVID-19 list, giving their beleaguered defense a boost before a visit by AFC North-leading Baltimore. Pittsburgh placed Watt on the list following a 41-10 loss to Cincinnati that dropped the Steelers to 5-5-1. He did not practice during the week and remained away from the team’s facility as part of the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Watt’s 12 1/2 sacks rank second in the league. His presence should help Pittsburgh in its attempt to keep Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in check.