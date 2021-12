CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Williamson had 15 points as Loyola Chicago narrowly beat DePaul 68-64. Chris Knight’s dunk with 46 seconds left gave the Ramblers a four-point lead and they made 3 of 4 free throws to maintain the lead. Knight finished with 13 points. David Jones had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Demons, whose six-game season-opening win streak ended.