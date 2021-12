RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jada Boyd scored 17 points and No. 2 North Carolina State beat Elon 78-46 for its eighth straight win. The Wolfpack improved to 8-1. N.C. State led 16-9 after one quarter despite five turnovers, then started the second period with an 8-0 spurt to break away. Elon never cut the deficit to single digits after that. Kayla Liles scored 12 points for the Phoenix. Elon is 5-2.