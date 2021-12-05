Coastal Carolina returns to Cure Bowl vs Northern Illinois

By The Associated Press

Coastal Carolina will try to use the Cure Bowl to cap another successful season. The Chanticleers will face Northern Illinois in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 17. A year ago, the Chants saw their perfect season end with a 37-34 overtime loss to Liberty in the game. Northern Illinois boasts the second-youngest team in the Bowl Subdivision and will try to enhance its postseason record. The Mid-American Conference champion is 4-9 in bowl games.