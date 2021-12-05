Dynamic duo: Brady, Gronk lead Bucs past Falcons 30-17

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 368 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the brink of an NFC South title with a 30-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs improved to 9-3 with their third straight victory. They have a four-game lead over Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans with five games remaining. Brady improved to 10-0 in his career against the Falcons, including four straight wins since moving to Tampa Bay. Two of his touchdown passes went to longtime favorite receiver Rob Gronkowski. They have now connected on 90 regular-season TD passes in their careers together.