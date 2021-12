ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries is 2 for 2 as an American. Humphries completed a perfect weekend Sunday by teaming with Kaysha Love to win a World Cup women’s bobsled race. It was the 28th World Cup win of Humphries’ career. It came three days after she was sworn in as a U.S. citizen and one day after she won a monobob race on the same Altenberg track.