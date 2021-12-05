Immobile scores 2 as 10-man Lazio wins 3-1 at Sampdoria

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Ciro Immobile scored twice as Lazio comfortably won 3-1 at Sampdoria despite playing the final quarter of the match with 10 men in Serie A. Goalscorer Sergej Milinković-Savić was sent off following two yellow cards in quick succession. Lazio moved level with city rival Roma. They are nine points behind Atalanta in fourth place and the final Champions League berth. Fiorentina moved into fifth after winning 3-2 at Bologna. Troubled Juventus can move back above Lazio and level on points with Fiorentina if it beats relegation-threatened Genoa later Sunday.