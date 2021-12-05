Leipzig reacts after 3 league losses: Marsch no longer coach

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — American Jesse Marsch is no longer coach of Bundesliga team Leipzig. The club says that the two have “mutually agreed to end the cooperation. That is the result of an in-depth analysis and intensive discussions” after Friday’s 2-1 loss at Union Berlin. It was Leipzig’s third successive domestic defeat and it left the team midtable in the Bundesliga, away from the Champions League qualification places that it has targeted. Leipzig says Marsch us being “released with immediate effect” and that assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer will take charge of the team for Tuesday’s Champions League game against Manchester City. The club says a successor for Marsch will be “presented soon.”