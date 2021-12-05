LSU, interim coach Davis to face Kansas St. in Texas Bowl

By The Associated Press

Kansas State will face LSU in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4. LSU will try to close out the season with a win under interim coach Brad Davis. Ed Orgeron stepped down and former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly will take over. LSU quarterback Max Johnson has passed for 27 touchdowns. Damone Clark leads the Tiger defense with 135 tackles. Kansas State features electric running back Deuce Vaughn. He has 1,729 yards and 18 touchdowns from scrimmage. The schools have played just once. LSU beat Kansas State in 1980.