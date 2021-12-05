No. 12 BYU draws upstart UAB as Independence Bowl opponent

By The Associated Press

The BYU Cougars will put their No. 12 ranking on the line in the Independence Bowl when they face Alabama-Birmingham in the Independence bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Dec. 18. The Cougars are led by running back Tyler Allgeier with more than 1,400 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns. UAB’s DeWayne McBride has run for 1,188 yards and 12 touchdowns for the team from Conference USA. It will be the first meeting between the teams.