No. 9 Iowa women beat MSU 88-61 for coach Bluder’s 800th win

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had her second triple-double of the season with 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, and McKenna Warnock had 21 points as No. 9 Iowa beat Michigan State 88-61 for coach Lisa Bluder’s 800th career victory. Monika Czinano added 19 points as the Hawkeyes bounced back from Thursday’s 79-64 loss to Duke. That was their first game since Nov. 17 after a COVID-19 outbreak within the program forced the cancellation of three games. Bluder is 800-377 in her career and 444-235 at Iowa. Nia Clouden led Michigan State with 18 points.