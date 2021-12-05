No place like home as Rayo tops Espanyol in Spanish league

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano’s impressive run at home in the Spanish league has continued with a 1-0 win over Espanyol. An own-goal by Espanyol defender Leandro Cabrera early in the second half gave Rayo its seventh win in eight matches at Vallecas Stadium. Its unbeaten streak at home is its best since it also went eight games without a loss in 2002. The club from Madrid has the best home record among all first-division teams. One of its victories came against Barcelona. The only setback at home was a scoreless draw against Celta Vigo in November.