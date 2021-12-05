Pitt’s reward for ACC title is Peach matchup vs Michigan St

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — A milestone season for Pittsburgh and quarterback Kenny Pickett is continuing with a Peach Bowl matchup against Michigan State. No. 13 Pitt’s reward for its first Atlantic Coast Conference championship is the Panthers’ first New Year’s Six bowl since 2004 in the Dec. 30 game in Atlanta against No. 11 Michigan State. Pitt moved up four spots in The AP Top 25 following its 45-21 win over Wake Forest in the ACC championship game on Saturday night. Pickett threw for two touchdowns but his highlight was a 58-yard scoring run that included a fake slide.