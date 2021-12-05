Russia beats Croatia to win Davis Cup after 15-year wait

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Russia’s 15-year wait for a Davis Cup title has ended after another clutch performance by Daniil Medvedev. Medvedev beat Marin Cilic 7-6 (7), 6-2 in the second singles match to give Russia an insurmountable 2-0 lead over Croatia in the final on Sunday. It is Russia’s third Davis Cup title, and first since 2006. Andrey Rublev earlier had beaten Borna Gojo in straight sets to put the Russians ahead at the Madrid Arena. Russia’s other Davis Cup title was in 2002. Croatia also was seeking its third title after triumphs in 2005 and 2018.