US sets world record, Dutch sweep at World Cup speedskating

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

KEARNS, Utah (AP) — The U.S. set a world record in winning the men’s team pursuit and the Netherlands swept the men’s 1,000 meters for the third straight speedskating World Cup. The team of Joey Mantia, Emery Lehman and Casey Dawson won in 3 minutes, 34.47 seconds on the high-altitude ice at the Utah Olympic Oval. They bettered the old mark of 3:34.68 set by the Netherlands in February 2020. Thomas Krol led a 1-2-3 sweep by the Dutch in the 1,000. He won in 1:06.44. Defending Olympic champion Kjeld Nuis took silver at 1:06.86. Hein Otterspeer earned bronze at 1:06.95. The Dutch also swept the event at the season-opening World Cup in Poland and again two weeks ago in Norway.