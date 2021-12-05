Winless no more: Lions top Vikes 29-27 for 1st W in Week 13

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired, lifting the previously winless Detroit Lions to a 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Goff led the Lions on a 75-yard decisive possession without a timeout after Kirk Cousins threw a go-ahead 3-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson with 1:50 left. The Vikings failed on a 2-point conversion for the third time. Those missed opportunities proved costly. Goff threw two touchdown passes in the first half to put Detroit ahead by 14 points for its biggest lead this season.