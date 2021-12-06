Antetokounmpo back in Bucks’ lineup for his 27th birthday

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is celebrating his 27th birthday by returning to the Milwaukee Bucks’ lineup after a two-game absence. The two-time MVP is listed among the Bucks’ five starters for their Monday night game with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Antetokounmpo had been listed as questionable due to a sore right calf that knocked him out for the previous two games. The Bucks split the two games Antetokounmpo missed last week. The Bucks lost 97-93 at Toronto on Thursday to snap an eight-game winning streak. They rebounded at home two nights later by rolling to a 124-102 victory over Miami.