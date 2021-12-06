Bulls’ DeRozan enters NBA’s health and safety protocols

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls leading scorer DeMar DeRozan has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, a major blow for a team with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan participated in Monday’s shootaround prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets. Coach Billy Donovan says he wasn’t sure if the four-time All-Star tested positive. DeRozan has played a huge role in Chicago’s resurgence after being acquired from San Antonio in a sign-and-trade deal. He ranked fourth in the NBA at 26.4 points per game and led the league in fourth-quarter points with 178 points entering Monday.