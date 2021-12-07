Barty wins 2nd WTA Player of Year; Krejickova gets 2 honors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ash Barty has earned WTA Player of the Year for the second time after winning Wimbledon and finishing the season at No. 1 in the rankings. The women’s professional tour awards were announced Tuesday. Barbora Krejcikova was selected as Most Improved Player and shared the Doubles Team of the Year award with Katerina Siniakova. Krejcikova was the first woman since 2000 to win both the singles and doubles championships at the French Open. Emma Raducanu was picked as Newcomer of the Year and Carla Suárez Navarro is the Comeback Player of the Year after returning from cancer treatments.