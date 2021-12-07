Greg Norman’s shootout returns to Tiburon as golf winds down

By The Associated Press

Golf is down to the silly season now in America. The QBE Shootout will be held at Tiburon Golf Resort. The tournament host is Greg Norman, and the tournament for years was known as the Shark Shootout. Harris English and Matt Kuchar are the defending champions of the team event. They will be going for their fourth victory. Lexi Thompson from the LPGA Tour is in the field. She’ll be playing with Bubba Watson. The course hosted the LPGA Tour’s final event last month. The PGA Tour of Australasia gets back to action with the Vic PGA Championship.