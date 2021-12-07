Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar wins top scholar-athlete award

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar has won the Williams V. Campbell Trophy as the top scholar-athlete in college football. The senior receives a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship. He is the first Iowa State player to win the award since it was established in 1990. Kolar was one of 13 finalists for the award who received an $18,000 postgraduate scholarships. He was named the winner at the National Football Foundation’s Hall of Fame induction banquet. Kolar is a mechanical engineering major, with near 4.0 grade-point average. On the field, Kolar has 58 catches for 723 yards and five touchdowns.