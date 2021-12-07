Liverpool stays perfect in CL with 2-1 win at AC Milan

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Liverpool has made it a perfect six in the Champions League group stage by winning 2-1 at AC Milan. The Italian team’s return to Europe’s premier club competition came to a swift end. Fikayo Tomori’s first-half goal gave Milan hope but Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool level seven minutes later. And Tomori’s giveaway gifted Divock Origi and Liverpool the winner in the 55th minute. Milan, a seven-time European champion, finished bottom of the group. Liverpool became the first English team to qualify for the knockout stage with a perfect record.