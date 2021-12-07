Matthews, Rielly lead Maple Leafs past Blue Jackets 5-4

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored twice, defenseman Morgan Rielly set up four goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 to stop a two-game skid. Rielly set up power-play goals by William Nylander and John Tavares, and two more from Matthews. His second goal came seven seconds after Tavares put the Maple Leafs in front 4-1 late in the second period. Nick Ritchie scored his first goal in his 27th game with Toronto late in the first period. Jack Campbell made 28 saves for his NHL-leading 14th win. Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals for Columbus. Sean Kuraly and Max Domi also scored. The Blue Jackets have dropped five of six.