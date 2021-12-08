Colorado rallies late to down Eastern Washington 60-57

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jabari Walker scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Colorado narrowly avoided Eastern Washington’s upset bid with a 60-57 win over the Eagles. Walker missed 3 of 4 foul shots in the final 13 seconds and Colorado held the three-point margin. Steele Venters missed a straight-on 3-point attempt for Eastern Washington as time expired. Colorado led 39-31 at halftime, and after Evan Battey’s jumper with 14:28 left gave the Buffs a 47-38 advantage. Eastern Washington seized momentum with a 17-4 outburst over the next 10 minutes. Venters finished with 23 points on 5-for-11 shooting from 3-point range.