Duarte, Turner lead Pacers over Knicks 122-102

By PHILLIP B. WILSON

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Duarte scored 23 points, Myles Turner had 22 and the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 122-102. Duarte, a rookie shooting guard, eclipsed his 13.1-point scoring average with 14 in the first quarter, when the Pacers seized control with a 15-2 run. Indiana outscored New York in each of the first three quarters to lead 96-76 and mainatined a double-digit lead from midway through the second quarter until the final buzzer. The Pacers shot 60% in the first half. The Knicks shot 47.7%. Each of the Pacers starters scored in double figures, with Malcolm Brogdon getting 16 points and Caris LeVert 15.