Embiid scores 32, 76ers hold off Hornets again 110-106

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points, Seth Curry added 23 points and eight assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in three nights, 110-106. Tobias Harris added 18 points in a rematch of a game the 76ers won 127-124 in overtime Monday night on the same court. Gordon Hayward had a season-high 31 points and seven assists for the Hornets, who played without five rotational players including last year’s NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball due to NBA health and safety protocols. The Hornets have now lost five of their last six games.