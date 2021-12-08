Forster, leader of U.S. women’s gymnastics team, resigning

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

U.S. women’s gymnastics high-performance director Tom Forster is stepping down at the end of the year. USA Gymnastics announced that Forster will leave his position on Dec. 31. Forster took over the program in June 2018 and helped the U.S. women win gold at the 2018 and 2019 world championships and silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He was the program’s third national team coordinator in less than two years, and he led the program as it dealt with the fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.