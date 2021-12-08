Fresno State hires Jeff Tedford for 2nd stint as coach

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Fresno State is bringing back Jeff Tedford for a second stint as coach after Kalen DeBoer left to take over at Washington. Athletic director Terry Tumey announced that Tedford returns after coaching the Bulldogs from 2017 to 2019. Tedford had a 26-14 record at his alma mater before stepping down for health reasons. Tedford took over a 1-11 team following the 2016 seasons and led the Bulldogs to double-digit wins his first two seasons, winning the division in both those seasons and the Mountain West Conference championship in 2018.