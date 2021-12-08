Jags’ Meyer might micromanage subs after Robinson’s benching

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is no longer the micromanager he used to be when he was one of college football’s most successful coaches. Maybe he will be again. He probably needs to be given how things are going with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meyer says he had an “A-plus meeting” with running back James Robinson after the team’s best offensive player was benched for the second time in as many weeks following a fumble. Meyer says “I should be more aware of the rotation at running back.” Robinson expressed frustration with how he’s being used this season.