Jones, Lewis lead Marquette past Kansas State 64-63

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Kam Jones scored 15 points, Oso Ighodaro blocked a potential game-winning shot in the final seconds and Marquette edged Kansas State 64-63 in the Big East/Big 12 Battle, K-State’s first home loss this season. Kansas State pulled within a point, 64-63 on a Mike McGuirl 3-pointer with 19 seconds left. But after working for a final shot, Ismael Massoud’s drive for the win was rejected by the 6-foot-9 freshman Ighodaro. Justin Lewis scored 14 for Marquette, which is now 4-1 this season against Power Five opponents. Mark Smith scored four of K-State’s last seven points, finishing with a season-high 17 and Massoud added 16.