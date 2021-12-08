Mikes scores 28, TCU defeats Utah 76-62

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles matched his career high with 28 points and TCU defeated Utah 76-62. Emanuel Miller and JaKobe Coles added 10 points apiece for the Horned Frogs. Miles also had eight rebounds and four assists. Branden Carlson and Both Gach each had 16 points for the Runnin’ Utes. TCU shot 45% from the field and had a 43-33 rebounding advantage but Utah, which shot 34%, was 21 of 25 from the foul line for a 10-point advantage. The game was at a neutral site, Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.