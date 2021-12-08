Owusu leads No. 8 Maryland women past Purdue 86-71

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ashley Owusu scored eight of her 20 points in the fourth quarter to push No. 8 Maryland to an 86-71 victory over Purdue. Owusu added nine rebounds and five assists for the Terrapins, who trailed by four at halftime in their final tune-up before playing at No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday. Katie Benzan and and Angel Reese each had 15 points for Maryland, which scored 34 points off 23 Purdue turnovers in its third consecutive victory. Mimi Collins and Chloe Bibby each added 12 points. Brooke Moore scored a season-high 22 points and hit six 3-pointers to lead the Boilermakers.