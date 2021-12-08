Rockets beat shorthanded Nets 114-104 for 7th straight win

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Eric Gordon scored 21 points before being ejected in the fourth quarter and Garrison Mathews added 19 as the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to seven games with a 114-104 victory over the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets. Before the streak, the Rockets dropped their previous 15 games. It’s the first time Houston has won seven straight since winning eight in a row in November 2019. James Harden scored 25 points for the Nets, who played without Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge.