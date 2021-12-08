Thunder hold on to beat Raptors 110-109, win 2nd straight

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Mike Muscala made a go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining and the Oklahoma City Thunder held on to beat the shorthanded Toronto Raptors 110-109. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 16 of his 26 points in the third quarter and the Thunder rallied from a 13-point deficit to win their second straight game. Toronto’s Justin Champagnie thought he had tipped in Fred VanVleet’s missed shot at the buzzer to give the Raptors the win but, after a wild celebration at center court, the referees ruled Champagnie’s shot had come too late. Luguentz Dort scored 22 points, Darius Bazley had 15 and Josh Giddey 13 for Oklahoma City.