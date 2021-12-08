Williams leads balanced attack as Washington St tops Weber

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Noah Williams scored 17 points, Mouhamed Gueye had his first double-double and Washington State handed Weber State its first loss of the season, 94-60. Gueye had 14 points with 10 rebounds. Ty Roberts hit his only free throw for the Cougars, giving him 24 straight to start his career, matching Klay Thompson for the WSU record. Weber State, one of 12 undefeated teams starting the day, scored seven-straight, pulling within 26-23 on Dillon Jones’ three-point play at 3:01 but the Cougars closed the half with a 9-1 surge to go up 35-24. Jones led the Wildcats with 16 points