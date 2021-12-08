Young, Ahrens lead No. 21 Ohio State past Towson 85-74

By JACOB BENGE

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kyle Young scored 18 points, Justin Ahrens had 16 points on five 3-pointers and No. 21 Ohio State held off Towson 85-74. E.J. Liddell made all eight of his free throws for Ohio State, and Zed Key added 13 points for the Buckeyes, who have beaten two unranked opponents since knocking off then-No. 1 Duke last week. It was a strong shooting night all around for Ohio State, which shot 57.4% from the field, 43.5% from 3-point range and 84% from the free-throw line. Young went 6 of 7 from the field and Key was 5 for 6. Jason Gibson scored 19 points to lead Towson.