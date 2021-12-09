Blackhawks acquire F Gabriel in trade with Maple Leafs

TORONTO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forward Kurtis Gabriel from the Toronto Maple Leafs for defenseman Chad Krys. The 28-year-old Gabriel has one goal and one assist in 13 games with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. He’s slated to join the Blackhawks in Toronto before their game against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night. The 23-year-old Krys, a second-round pick by Chicago in 2016, is looking for his NHL debut. He has played in 64 AHL games with Rockford, collecting two goals and 13 assists.