FCS quarterfinals feature 6 former national champions

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

Many of the perennial contenders are still in the title chase as the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs head into the quarterfinal round this weekend. Six of the remaining playoff teams have won national titles, all but one of them within the last two decades. In addition to defending national champion Sam Houston, the list includes James Madison, North Dakota State, Montana, Montana State and Villanova. But the playoffs have once again shown nothing is a given no matter what the name is on the front of the jersey.