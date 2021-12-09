Iowa State RB Hall AP Big 12 offensive player of year again

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

Iowa State running back Breece Hall is The Associated Press Big 12 offensive player of the year for the second year in a row. Conference champion Baylor has the league’s top defender and coach in senior safety Jalen Pitre and second-year coach Dave Aranda. Texas true freshman receiver Xavier Worthy is a first-team All-Big 12 pick at receiver and was voted as the league’s newcomer of the year. Hall is the Big 12’s leading rusher with 1,464 yards and 20 touchdowns. The Iowa State junior has an active FBS record with a rushing touchdown in 24 consecutive games.