Jets’ Wilson feeling more comfortable in ‘second year’

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is still a rookie but the New York Jets quarterback feels as though he’s already in his second NFL season. He struggled before a sprained knee sidelined him for four games. Wilson has come back feeling more comfortable in the offense. He says it’s as if he’s already into Year 2 of his pro career. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur says Wilson’s tempo, eyes and command are improved and he has slowed himself down. Wilson has high expectations but insists he’s focused on the process of getting better than what the immediate results might show.