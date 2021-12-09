Mitchell, Gobert lead Jazz over 76ers for 6th straight win

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 21 rebounds and the Utah Jazz extended their winning streak to six games with a 118-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. Hassan Whiteside added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Utah. Joel Embiid had 19 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers. Seth Curry scored 18 and Tobias Harris added 17 for Philadelphia, which had won four of five.