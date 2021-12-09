Villarreal last team to advance in Champions League

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Villarreal secured the final place in the last 16 of the Champions League by holding on for a 3-2 win at Atalanta in a game that had been postponed because of snowfall. The Spanish side only needed a draw to advance as runner-up from Group F but jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the 51st minute before holding off Atalanta’s comeback attempt. Atalanta finished third in the group and will enter a playoff to get into the last 16 of the second-tier Europa League, the competition Villarreal won last season.