Florida DE Zach Carter opts out of Gasparilla Bowl vs UCF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida defensive end Zach Carter is opting out of the team’s bowl game to begin preparing for the NFL draft. Carter made his announcement on social media, thanking coaches, fans, teammates and relatives. The Gators will play UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23 in Tampa. It would have been another homecoming for Carter, who grew up not too far from Raymond James Stadium. Instead, he won’t risk injury before performing at the Senior Bowl on Mobile, Alabama, in early February.